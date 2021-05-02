Over 86K beneficiaries get Covid jab on day 1 of phase-3 drive

New Delhi :

A total of 86,023 beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 11 states as the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination came into force on Saturday.





These states are Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and Uttar Pradesh (15,792).





Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Sunday, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).





These include 94,28,490 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 1,27,57,529 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have so far received first dose and 69,22,093 second dose. A total of 5,26,18,135 people of more than 60-year-old have been administered first dose while 1,14,49,310 of this age group have received second dose. A number of 5,32,80,976 people aged 45 to 60 years have received first dose and 40,08,078 have been administered second dose.





Ten states account for 67 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. Of them, the maximum of 67,00,248 doses have been given in Andhra Pradesh. However, Bihar got 70,48,944 doses, Kerala (74,28,920), Madhya Pradesh (81,51,801), Karnataka (97,82,183), West Bengal (1,10,64, 671), Uttar Pradesh (1,27,20,794), Gujarat (1,27,49,030), Rajathan (1,30,92,779), and Maharashtra (1,63,22,336).





More than 18 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-106 of the vaccination drive (1st May, 2021), 18,26,219 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,968 sessions, 11,14,214 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 7,12,005 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.





Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,59,92,271 on Sunday. The National Recovery Rate is 81.77 per cent. A total of 3,07,865 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.





However, 3,92,488 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.





Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.72 per cent of the new cases.





Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,282. It is followed by Karnataka with 40,990 while Kerala reported 35,636 new cases.





India's total active caseload has reached 33,49,644. It now comprises 17.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 80,934 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.





Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.22 per cent of India's total active cases that include Maharashtra (6,65,837), Karnataka (4,05,008), Kerala (3,24,169), Uttar Pradesh (3,01,833), Rajasthan (1,82,301), Gujarat (1,45,139), Andhra Pradesh (1,30,752), Chhattisgarh (1,21,009), Tamil Nadu (1,17,405), West Bengal (1,16,659), Bihar (1,08,203), and Haryana (1,02,516).



