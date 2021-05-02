MP: Congress leads in early trends of Damoh Assembly bypoll

Damoh :

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi, who later joined the BJP.





The counting of votes began at 8 am at the government polytechnic college in Damoh in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, as per the Election Commission's directives, Damoh Collector and Returning Officer Tarun Rathi said.





So far, Tandon has bagged 2,823 votes, while Lodhi has got 2,123 votes, he said.





Victory processions are not allowed, he added.





About 60 per cent of the total registered voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll held on April 17.