PM Modi to review human resource situation in fight against COVID-19

Published: May 02,202109:27 AM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain. 

In an earlier review meetings with Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.

