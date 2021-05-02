High octane Tirupati LS by-election poll counting to begin at 8 am

Tirupathi :

Nellore district collector, and returning officer for the Tirupati Lok sabha bypoll VN Chakradhara Babu said while counting agents must wear PPE kits, counting staff must duly wear face-shield and masks while conducting their duties.





To be permitted entry to the counting halls, candidates, agents or media personnel, should have had the two vaccine doses, or undergo RT-PCR / RAT test, he said.





Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated by the death of the YSRCP's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020.





The SC reserved constituency with around 15 lakh voters, comprises of seven assembly segments, namely Tirupati, Satyavedu, and Srikalahasti in Tirupati district, and Gudur, Sarvepalli, and Sullurpeta in Nellore district.