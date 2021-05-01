Three-phase counting in Puducherry, results expected by 11 pm

Puducherry :

The counting will commence at 8 a.m. and will be conducted in three phases.





The ECI will update the round-wise trends for each of the 30 constituencies in the Union Territory every few minutes and the results will be announced on its website -- http://results.eci.gov.in.





The results can also be accessed through the mobile application -- 'Voter Helpline'.





The postal votes will be counted first, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The counting will be conducted in three phases and in the first phase, 12 constituencies will be taken up, followed by 10 in the second phase and the remaining eight in the third phase.





The Chief Electoral Officer for the UT, Shurbir Singh, said that the process is expected to be completed by 11 pm.





In Puducherry, the main battle is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the All India NR Congress (AIMRC) and the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the Congress.





Exit polls have predicted victory for the NDA, which is projected to bag 22 seats in the 30-member Puducherry Assembly.