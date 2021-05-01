PIB launches vaccination drive for staff, scribes above 45

New Delhi :

The PIB said those who have taken the first dose of Covaxin may also participate in the drive for their second dose, but those who have taken Covishield may kindly refrain from joining the initiative.





The applications would be scrutinised for eligibility and availability of time slot, and the approvals and alloted time would be informed through SMS. If the time slot desired is not available, the next available slot would be given.





The vaccine will be administered at the National Media Centre on three dates -- May 6, 7 and 10 (Thursday, Friday and Monday).