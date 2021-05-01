Max Hospital doctor dies of suicide in Delhi

New Delhi :

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Bhatia said that the deceased doctor has been identified as Vivek Rai who worked at the Max Hospital in the Saket area in south Delhi.





The DCP said that information was received on Friday night that the doctor was not opening the door of his flat in the Malviya Nagar area.





The officer said that after receiving the information, ASI Jagdish Kumar reached the spot and found Rai hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree.





"The crime team was called at the spot and the scene was inspected," he said.





The DCP said that Rai was living in the flat along with his wife.





He further said that a suicide notice was found from the flat wherein no allegation was made against anybody by the deceased.





The body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted.