Congress starts plasma bank to help Covid patients

New Delhi :

It said that the "Congress party knows how to serve those who are in need because it's in our legacy. We know how to do it! We open that one door when all others have shut. We reach the unreachable. And we do it all without seeking any credit."





Addressing a press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Pranav Jha and Youth Congress President BV Srinivas said, "Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to drop all their political work and go out to help. And today it's Congress party workers, frontal organisations and youth leaders who are leading by example."





The leaders said that these were testing times for the party and despite being in the opposition, the Congress is trying to extend a helping hand. 22,000 Congress volunteers are working day and night to help the people.





Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in a video statement on Saturday asked the Union Government to evolve a national consensus to tackle the pandemic.





In a five minute video she offered condolences to the departed souls (Covid victims) and her wishes to the people. She urged the Union Government to evolve a political consensus on a policy to tackle the spread of the pandemic nationally.





She said that the time has come that the central and state governments wake up and discharge their duties.





Sonia Gandhi's message comes in the wake of the Covid surge with over 4 lakh new cases in 24 hours.





India witnessed its highest spike of 4,01,999 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3,523 fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) said on Saturday.





It was the first time that India crossed four lakh Covid cases in a day. For the last nine days, over three lakh Covid cases were being reported while over 3,000 casualties have been reported daily for the past four days. On Friday, India witnessed 3,498 deaths, the second highest fatalities in a day.