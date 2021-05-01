Vaccination for 18-45 age group begins in Srinagar

Srinagar :

A total of 10 designated centres have been set up for vaccination of the eligible age group and only the registered persons will be vaccinated.





"The LG administration has announced to provide free vaccines to the beneficiaries between the age group of 18 to 45 years. The drive has been started at the SMHS hospital on Saturday. It will be rolled out in a phase wise manner," Asad told reporters.





"Eligible persons must go to vaccination centres only after taking an appointment," he added.





The centers which have been set include Sub centre Natipora, UPHC Nishat, SMHS hospital, SKIMS Soura, G B Pant hospital, Boys Secondary School NIT, Miranda School Chinkral Mohalla, Community hall, Health centre Miskeen Bagh and Government higher Secondary School Batmaloo.