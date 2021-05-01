Jailed SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah test positive for Covid-19

Sitapur :

Jail Superintendent R.S. Yadav said Rampur MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in a report released by the state health department on Friday night. Of the 13 inmates, 12 have been moved to a separate precinct.





According to the jail administration, Azam Khan had observed 14 'fasts' (roza) after which he complained of having contracted the infection. After investigation, he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.





The prison doctor is examining all the jail inmates, including Azam Khan. The health department has been asked to investigate the other inmates. As soon as the health team arrives, Covid tests of more than 50 prisoners will be done.