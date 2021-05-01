Centre under pressure due to COVID-19 spike in states: Ajit

Mumbai :

"During the first wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra was hit hard. But in the second wave, some other states have also been impacted badly, possibly due to the poll gatherings and Kumbh Mela. Therefore, the Centre is under pressure as it has to supply oxygen and other material to these states," he said.





"I feel the Centre should not have exported COVID-19 vaccines to other countries," he added.





Experts have also predicted the third wave of the pandemic, he said, adding, "Therefore, we are developing healthcare facilities across Maharashtra."





The government is trying to set up infrastructure for the supply of oxygen, he said.





"The Centre as well as the state governments have learnt a lot from this situation," the NCP leader added.





Speaking about the vaccine availability, he said the government has discussed the issue with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech.





"We are keen to import vaccines from foreign manufacturers with the permission of the Union government. We have to vaccinate 5.71 crore people in the age group of 18 to 45 years," he said.





According to Pawar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the issue of vaccine supply with Poonawalla.





However, it seems difficult for them to supply such huge number of vaccines, he said.





"We are not depending on one vaccine manufacturer only. We have also placed an order with Bharat Biotech. We are trying to vaccinate people as early as possible," he said.





Pawar said the state has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's permission for import of vaccines from abroad.