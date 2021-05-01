Sat, May 01, 2021

Hospitals should learn from present experience and set up oxygen plants: HC

Published: May 01,202102:21 PM by PTI

The Delhi High Court on Saturday said hospitals should learn from their experiences regarding oxygen scarcity during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and set up plants for generating the life-saving gas.

New Delhi:
A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said for commercial considerations, some hospitals reduce capital expenditures on things like oxygen plants which are essential in a hospital, especially the big ones. 

"Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them," the bench said. 

"You (hospitals) should also learn from your experience and put up a plant," the court said while hearing several pleas, on a holiday, with regard to the oxygen crisis and other COVID-19 related issues that Delhi is grappling with.

