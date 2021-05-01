Odisha reports record 10,413 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 21.93pc

Bhubaneswar :

Eleven more people died of COVID in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,054.





There are 67,086 active cases in the state at present.





The state has so far registered 4,54,607 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 3,85,414 patients have recovered, the official said.





Of the new infections, 5,887 were reported from different quarantine centres, while the rest 4,526 were local contact cases.





Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest 1,796 new cases, followed by Sundergarh (1100), Cuttack (828), Puri (533) and Bargarh (511).





Four of the latest deaths were reported from Khurda, two from Sundergarh and one each from Boudh, Puri, Rayagada, Koraput and Kalahandi districts.