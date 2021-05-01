Sat, May 01, 2021

Devotees pay obeisance in Punjab to mark 400th Prakash Purb

Published: May 01,202109:59 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Amid the coronavirus surge, thousands of devotees on Saturday paid obeisance at gurdwaras across Punjab to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

File Photo
File Photo
Chandigarh:
Religious fervour was seen at Harmandar Sahib, the holiest of Sikh shrines also known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar and other historic gurdwaras across the region as  devotees began to assemble since early morning to offer prayers and listen to the 'kirtan' or hymns. 

The Golden Temple complex was adorned with lights to mark the occasion. 

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted people on the occasion and urged them to watch the events on television and offer 'ardas' for 'Sarbat Da Bhala' from their homes  and avoid congregating at the religious places in view of the pandemic.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations