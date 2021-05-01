PM Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Gurudwara, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur

Paying tributes to ninth Sikh guru Teg Bahadur on his 400th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice and his supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many. On the occasion, the prime minister visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi and offered prayers.
