PM Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Gurudwara, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur

New Delhi :

The gurudwara was built by Sikhs at the site where the ninth guru was beheaded by the Mughals in 1675.





The prime minister said Guru Teg Bahadur is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden.





Modi tweeted, "On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many."





Officials said PM Modi visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara without any special security arrangements.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi today morning and offered prayers on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur. pic.twitter.com/jbWapgHPYo — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021



