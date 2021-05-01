Sat, May 01, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Newborn girl from UP beats Covid in 15 days

Published: May 01,202107:46 AM

The eight-day-old baby had caught the virus from her mother.

Representative Image
Chennai:
An infant from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has beaten Covid in 15 days of treatment. According to doctors from the private hospital where the baby girl was treated, the mother was Covid negative before delivery but had gotten infected after returning home.

The baby, then eight days old, also caught the virus. She was then rushed to a private hospital where after being treated for 15 days, she tested negative for the virus and was discharged, news agency ANI reported, quoting a doctor. 


