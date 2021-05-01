GOOD NEWS: Newborn girl from UP beats Covid in 15 days

Chennai :

An infant from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has beaten Covid in 15 days of treatment. According to doctors from the private hospital where the baby girl was treated, the mother was Covid negative before delivery but had gotten infected after returning home.





The baby, then eight days old, also caught the virus. She was then rushed to a private hospital where after being treated for 15 days, she tested negative for the virus and was discharged, news agency ANI reported, quoting a doctor.





A newborn baby from Ghaziabad beats COVID-19



“Mother was Covid(-ve) before delivery. After going home she has got infected. The 8-days-old baby also got the virus. Infant has now tested negative for COVID-19, we have discharged newborn after 15 days of treatment,” says Doctor. pic.twitter.com/uo4CRvza2N — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021



