Apollo Hospitals to start vaccination of 18-44 age group at limited centres in country on May 1

New Delhi :

''Realizing the criticality of vaccinating citizens to mitigate the impact of the second wave of COVID infections, Apollo Hospitals has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the government directive,'' it said.





Apollo Hospitals will be among the first among Indian private hospitals to begin COVID immunisation in the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive after the Centre opened up vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18, it said.