Chandigarh to vaccinate 18+ after getting adequate stock

Chandigarh :

"For the new beneficiaries above 18 years of age, vaccination will start only after adequate extra supplies are received. So the vaccination drive for the 18+ population will not start in Chandigarh on May 1," Parida told the media.





A decision in this regard was taken at a war room meeting chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore to review the Covid-19 situation.





It was decided to set up 20 additional L3 level beds at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.





Also, 30 additional beds will be set up on its Sector 48 campus to provide A2 level facility.





The physical OPDs in GMCH will be closed so that the doctors can concentrate on treating the Covid patients. Only the emergency section will be kept open.





It was decided that the final year MBBS students will be engaged to assist the existing doctors in Covid-related work. Final year students from the nursing college will also be engaged. The hospital will create a plasma bank.





Badnore also directed the police authorities to ensure that the daily curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. is followed strictly.