Rajasthan to vaccinate those aged 35-45 yrs from May 1

Jaipur :

Serum Institute of India has approved our proposal of providing 3 lakh vaccine (Covishield) doses to Rajasthan and hence we are starting the vaccination drive for this age group at 11 districts where corona infection is the highest, he said.





The places where the vaccination will start are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Alwar, Dholpur, Bhilwara, Kota, Sikar, and Pali, he said, adding that the vaccination drive will start in other districts when SII provides more doses in the next few days.





Full vaccination for the 18-45 years age group will not be started from May 1, he said, adding that the state government has developed a mechanism to vaccinate 7 lakh people daily and will be requiring 7 crore vaccine doses to vaccinate 3.25 crore people of this age group.





As vaccines are unavailable at present hour, vaccination of complete population under 18-45 is not possible and we have decided to vaccinate people from 35-45 years of age, Sharma said.