Weekend lockdown in nine districts in Haryana

Chandigarh :

The lockdown will be enforced from 10 p.m. on Friday (April 30) till 5 a.m. on Monday (May 3).





"The residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours," the order.





However, there will be no curbs on those engaged in manufacturing of essential goods and on movement of both essential and non-essential goods and those appearing for exams.





Restaurants, eating places, hotels, including food joints/courts in various malls, can remain open only for home delivery.





Persons going to or returning from the airport, railway stations or ISBT are exempted.