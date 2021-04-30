Small hospitals in Gurugam continue to grapple with oxygen supply

Gurgaon :

The situation is such that they are even struggling to replenish oxygen supply for coronavirus patients on Friday since morning.





Hospitals including Satyam, Uma Sanjeevani, Umkal, Aarvi, Pushpanjali, Elpine, Aryan, Kathuria and SPES are grappling with a shortage of oxygen supply amid spike in Covid-19 cases and have complained that no help has reached them.





"Around 12 patients are on oxygen beds. We have approached the local authorities over oxygen shortage and had called up their oxygen supply helpline number but in vain. We did not get any response from the administration. The lives of 12 patients are on risk," said Dr Bharat, medical superintendent SPES hospital.





Dr A. K. Kathuria, Director of Kathuria hospital in Gurugam said, "We have stopped admission of fresh Covid patient due to the lack of oxygen supply. We can not risk anyone's life. The oxygen crisis is at its worst. No one is able to help".





Gurugram registered 5,042 coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Thursday.





According to the administration's covidggn.com portal there were not even a single oxygen beds, ICU and ventilator available at 42 dedicated Covid care hospitals.





The city has reported over 50 deaths due to the deadly virus in the current month.





"I have directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all hospitals in the district," Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram said.