'Over 1 cr Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs'

New Delhi :

The ministry said that so far nearly 16.33 crore vaccine doses (16,33,85,030) have been provided to the states and UTs free of cost till Friday morning and of this the total consumption including wastages is 15,33,56,503 doses.





"The states and UTs already have 1,00,28,527 Covid vaccine doses available for administration while additional 19,81,110 vaccine doses will reach them in next three days," the statement said.





As per the government data, Uttar Pradesh (13,36,677) has highest number of doses available followed by Bihar (7,22,237), Jharkhand (6,15,715), Assam (5,83,778), Gujarat (5,57,764), Delhi (4,82,798), Chhattisgarh (4,68,326), Maharashtra (4,56,323), Karnataka (4,34,332) and Tamil Nadu (4,16,876).





Several states have complained about non availability of vaccine before starting the third phase of vaccination. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have not yet received the vaccines from the companies. It is hoped that the vaccines will arrive in a day or two, following which, we will begin the vaccination drive."





Kejriwal further stated that around three lakh Covishield vaccines to be delivered by Saturday or Sunday and thereafter, more doses will arrive. "The Delhi government is in constant touch with the companies," he said.





Appealing people not to come for vaccination on Saturday, Kejriwal said, "I appeal to all citizens to not queue up at vaccination centres before our announcement as this might lead to violation of social distancing and create a law and order situation."