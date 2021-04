As public outrage spikes, #ResignPMmodi, #ModiMustResign trends on Twitter

Chennai :

Twitterati have been sharing photos and stories of people struggling to cope with the low availability of oxygen, vaccines and hospital beds to comments made by Cabinet minsters which have done little to soothe public sentiment.





Here are a few of the tweets that have gathered support using these anti-Modi hashtags:













No celebrity died from No oxygen No film star died from No Oxygen Only poor and middle class people died without oxygen #FarmLaws_NextPandemic#ResignPMmodipic.twitter.com/B4nh6z8I5o — Md Toushif (@MdToush0786) April 30, 2021

#ModiMustResign#ResignPMmodi



File photo of a woman being administered oxygen in an ambulance outside a hospital in Ahmedabad.... pic.twitter.com/w4R80DsCX2 — Das Vanthala (@DasVanthala) April 29, 2021