Deeply anguished by passing away of Soli Sorabjee: VP Naidu

New Delhi :

"Deeply anguished by the passing away of legal luminary and former attorney general Soli Sorabjee. He was a champion of human rights and brought international repute to India with his work," the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Naidu.





Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his condolences to Sorabjee's family.





He said Sorabjee's demise is "the end of an era in the legal and judicial history of India".





"Soli Sorabjee rose to great heights in his fight for freedom of citizens, which was curbed during the Emergency of 1975," Prasad said in a post on microblogging site Koo.





The minister recalled that he had a "very abiding personal friendship" with Sorabjee.





"His comments, ''Ravi! How are you?'' will remain in my memory forever," he said.





Sorabjee served as the attorney general of India from 1989-90 and 1998-2004.