PM Modi pays tributes to Soli Sorabjee

New Delhi :

Sorabjee died at a private hospital here after getting infected with COVID-19. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.





Modi tweeted, "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India's Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."





