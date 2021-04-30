India lost an icon of legal system: Prez Kovind on demise of former AG Soli Sorabjee

New Delhi :

Sorabjee, aged 91, died this morning at a Delhi hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.





"In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates," Kovind said in a tweet.





Sorabjee had served as the attorney general of India from 1989-90 and 1998-2004.