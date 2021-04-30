COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences to families of patients who died due to lack of treatment

New Delhi :

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.





The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.





"My condolences to fellow citizens losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy -- prayers and sympathies are with you from every state of the country. There is hope if we are together," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.