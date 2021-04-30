Yogi govt to float global tender for Covid vaccine

Lucknow :

UP has a massive target of vaccinating about nine crore people in the 18-44 age group, according to initial assessments undertaken by the state health department.





According to the government spokesman, "A decision in this regard has been taken by the state task force on Covid-19 vaccination programme implementation. We need vaccines to be able to cater to this large chunk of people."





The tender will be in addition to orders of 50 lakh Covid-19 doses, each placed by the state government to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India.





Officials pointed out that while registrations for the vaccination have begun, the global tender was urgently needed in wake of the huge demand. They also said that the UP Medical Supplies Corporation will place the tender in a day or two.





Stating that vaccination was a potent tool against the pandemic virus, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that 1,23,50,426 doses of the vaccine have been given to people in the state.





Of these, 22,26,942 are fully vaccinated. This includes health and front-line workers besides civilians.





In terms of age group, 46,29,191 doses were given to people in the 45 to 60 years age group while 42,73,884 were given to those who are 60 plus.