Telangana woman dies of shock after testing Covid positive

Hyderabad :

The tragic incident occurred at Toopran in Medak district of Telangana. According to doctors, Shyamala, a resident of Potarajupalli, was not keeping well for last few days. She was brought to the government hospital by her relatives on Wednesday.





As she had suspected symptoms of Covid-19, she was sent to the testing centre. When she was informed that her test result has come positive, she collapsed due to shock and within a few minutes, died.





She was cremated as per the Covid-19 protocol in Potarajupalli municipality.





According to Shyamala's relative, she was married three years back but had divorced and was staying with her parents.