ATM security guard shot dead, cash Rs 5 lakh looted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

A security guard of an ATM kiosk here was shot dead while another person injured when an armed gang of robbers opened fire at them in broad daylight before making away with cash Rs 5 lakh on Thursday, police said.





Two unidentified men came on a bike and attacked the staff of a cash logistics firm while they were loading the cash into the ATM of a private bank at Kukatpally and decamped with Rs 5 lakh.





The security guard, an ex CRPF constable, was shot in the abdomen while the ATM supervisor suffered a bullet injury in his leg, they said adding the guard was declared brought dead at a hospital.





Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar visited the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.





He said two people wearing helmets came on a two-wheeler and initially shot at the security guard and later on the supervisor.





''They snatched Rs 5 lakh and fled. We have got some clues and we will definitely catch them soon,'' the Commissioner said.





According to police, at least three rounds were fired by the accused using a country-made gun.





The modus operandi of the robbery suggests it may have been the handiwork of professional offenders belonging to an inter-state gang.





The duo is suspected to have followed the cash van and done recee of the area.





While the staff were in the process of depositing Rs 12 lakh in the ATM they were attacked by the gang members.





Police said they have verified CCTV footage and teams were formed to nab the absconding accused.