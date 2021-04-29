Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Published: Apr 29,202105:40 PM by PTI

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19.

Former PM Manmohan Singh
New Delhi:
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

