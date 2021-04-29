Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Covid-19: UP govt announces weekend lockdown to cover Mondays too

Published: Apr 29,202103:44 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

''The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday night 8 pm till Tuesday morning 7 am,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Lucknow:
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.

''The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday night 8 pm till Tuesday morning 7 am,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said.

He said that all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am.

Presently, the weekend lockdown in the state begins at Friday 8 pm and ends at Monday 7 am.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations