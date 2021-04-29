Release Remdesivir seized by police for use by hospitals, HC tells AAP govt

New Delhi :

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli issued the direction to ensure that the seized medicine does not remain as case property, does not lose its effectiveness and can be administered to patients in need.





The court said once a seizure was made, the Investigating Officer (IO) shall immediately inform the DC about the same.





The IO shall also ascertain that the seized medicines are genuine and ensure they are kept in a refrigerated environment to maintain their effectiveness till they are released to a hospital or a COVID health centre, the bench said.





Similar direction was issued by the court with regard to use of oxygen cylinders seized by the police during raids.