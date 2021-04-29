PIL in HC seeks CBI probe into politicians procuring Remdesivir

New Delhi :

The plea questions how politicians are able to procure large stocks of the medicine without having the requisite permission under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, when the normal public was not getting it.





Petitioner Deepak Singh, the chairperson of Hruduya Foundation and a national level shooter, has contended that "denying access to medicines for one's own political gain is a crime of very serious nature, and affects COVID patients all over India".





Singh, represented by advocate Virag Gupta, alleges in his plea that politicians have been involved in large scale hoarding, transfer and distribution of crucial medicines like Remdesivir.





"Political parties, most of which are invariably headquartered in Delhi are taking advantage of their political powers and are giving patronage to the medical mafia," alleged the petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Pathak.





Besides lodging of FIR and CBI probe, the plea also seeks "detention of persons indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines as per National Security Act, 1980" and "disqualification of MPs and MLAs found to be hoarding and illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines".