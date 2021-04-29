Andaman places order for 3.6 lakh doses of COVID vaccine for phase 3

Port Blair :

"The administration has adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines. Further, it has placed an order for 3.6 lakh doses with manufacturers for the third phase of the vaccination drive slated to start on May 1," said SK Singh, the Information Publicity and Tourism secretary.





Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain chaired a crucial meeting with representatives of various political parties on Wednesday.





A slew of decisions was taken to control the spread of the virus at the meeting, Singh said.





The administration has constituted a Rescue Cell, which will be responsible to ensure timely transport of medical supplies and food supplies to private workers.





The alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases has become a cause of concern and the administration will be compelled to enforce further stringent measures if people violate guidelines and protocols, Singh said.





"In view of rescheduling the summer vacations at schools, the administration has decided to permit transit between South Andaman and North and Middle Andaman through the Andaman Trunk Road for commuters, mainly teaching and non- teaching staff posted in the district," Singh said.