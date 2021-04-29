Six members of family die in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi

New Delhi :

The officials said they received a call regarding a fire in a transformer at Valmiki Colony around 12.30 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.





Later, police received a PCR call regarding a cylinder explosion in Valmiki Colony.





According to the officials, the transformer caught fire and flames spread rapidly to two shanties nearby, which led to an explosion in the LPG cylinder.





A senior police officer said Kamlesh (37), his wife Budhani (32), their two daughters, 16 and 12, and two sons, 6 years and 3 months, died in the cylinder blast.





The fire officials along with police personnel took out the bodies and sent them to Safdarjung Hospital, he said.





Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of the law.