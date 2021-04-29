Tibetans to contribute to PM CARES Fund

Dharamsala :

The CTA has announced that its officials and staff will contribute its per day salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the government's efforts in fighting the pandemic.





Meanwhile, individuals, organizations and institutions are urged to build on the effort and contribute to the PM CARES through the respective Settlement Offices based in India and offices of Tibet abroad latest by May 7.





The Tibetan exile administration is based in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.