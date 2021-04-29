Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid

Jaipur :

In a tweet on Thursday, Gehlot said, "After undergoing the Covid-19 test, I have been tested positive today. However, there are no symptoms and I am fine. As per the Covid protocols, I will continue to work under isolation."





On wednesday, he tweeted that his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and she too was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, isolated himself soon and held meetings with health officials and others while being under isolation.



