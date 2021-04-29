Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid

Published: Apr 29,202111:08 AM by IANS

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday has tested positive for coronavirus, however, he is asymptomatic and is working under isolation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)
Jaipur:
In a tweet on Thursday, Gehlot said, "After undergoing the Covid-19 test, I have been tested positive today. However, there are no symptoms and I am fine. As per the Covid protocols, I will continue to work under isolation." 

On wednesday, he tweeted that his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and she too was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, isolated himself soon and held meetings with health officials and others while being under isolation. 

