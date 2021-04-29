BJP MLA drives off with O2 cylinders amidst crisis in UP

Barabanki :

According to reports, the MLA's vehicle (UP 41 AE 0111), on Wednesday, drove into the Sarang Oxygen plant in Safedabad kotwali circle in Barabanki and a short while later, drove out packed with refilled oxygen cylinders.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has categorically stated that oxygen cylinders will be given only to Covid hospitals but the rule apparently does not apply to the BJP MLA.





When some reporters who had reached the Sarang oxygen plant and took photographs, the MLA's driver and aides threatened then with dire consequences.





None of the district officials were willing to comment on the incident.