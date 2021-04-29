Bengal polls: PM Modi asks people to cast votes following Covid protocols

New Delhi :

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 35 seats in the eighth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid the surging second wave of COVID-19.





Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021



