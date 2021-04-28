India nears 15 crore vaccination mark

New Delhi :

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,98,77,121 as on 8 p.m., as per the provisional report.





These include 93,66,239 Healthcare Workers, who have taken the first dose and 61,45,854 who have taken the second, 1,23,09,507 Frontline Workers given the first dose and 65,99,492 the second, 5,09,75,753 aged 45-60 getting the first dose and 31,42,239 the second dose, as well as 5,14,70,903 aged above 60 years getting the first dose, and 98,67,134 the second shot.