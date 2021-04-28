J and K Police file chargesheet against terrorist associates

Srinagar :

The police said the case pertains to the incident dated October 6, 2020, when terrorists in the evening hours carried out an attack on a BJP district vice president at his native village in Nunner Ganderbal.





However, the PSOs quickly retaliated, resulting in on the spot death of one terrorist, Shabir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Jangalnar Awantipora.





During the brief exchange of fire, one PSO, Altaf Hussain, also got seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist.





In this regard, an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at the Ganderbal police station.





"During the course of investigation, three active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in connection with the case. They were identified as Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and Aasif Khazir Mir, both residents of Serch Ganderbal, and Hilal Ahmad Mir from Burnbugh Kangan," the police said.





"Investigation revealed that all the three were part of a criminal conspiracy and worked as associates with the proscribed terror outfit HM in carrying out the attack on the said BJP leader. Incriminating materials, including arms/ammunition, detonators and Pak flags were recovered on their disclosures," the police added.





The police said that after obtaining the sanction of prosecution from the government of J&K, a challan against the three accused persons was produced before the court for its judicial determination.