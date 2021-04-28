Telangana CM tests negative for Covid

Hyderabad :

Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests were conducted on the CM at his farmhouse where he is in isolation. The tests were conducted under the supervision of his personal physician Dr M.V. Rao and his team.





The antigen test result came negative for the CM while the RT-PCR test results will be known on Thursday, said the Chief Minister's Office.





KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19. He had since been in isolation.





He had undergone CT Scan and other general medical tests at a private hospital in Hyderabad on April 21.





Doctors said that his lungs are normal and there is no infection in them.





The doctors who conducted the tests said the Chief Minister's condition is stable and he will recover in a short time.





Last week, KCR's son and cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao and TRS MP J. Santosh Kumar had also tested positive for Covid. Both had accompanied him during his visit to the hospital