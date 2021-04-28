Over 20 pc of Himachal population get Covid jab

Shimla :

The state has vaccinated more than 20 percent of the population and is among the leading states in the vaccination drive, an official said.





"Now, the state government has decided to vaccinate all individuals between 18 and 44 years of age from May 1 free of cost in the government health institutions," he said.





The official also urged the eligible people to register themselves for the third phase of vaccination. However, he clarified that free vaccination would start only after the supply of the order placed by the state arrives.