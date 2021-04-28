COVID-19: Maharashtra immunisation count crosses 1.53 crore

Mumbai :

Of them, 4,017 healthcare workers received the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,899 were given the second dose, he said.





As many as 20,276 and 13,753 frontline workers were administered the first and second jabs, respectively, on Tuesday, the official said.





In the above 45-year category, 2,12,699 people received the first dose and 1,27,603 the second dose, the official said, adding 65,140 people were inoculated in Mumbai alone.





According to the Maharashtra health department, the state has inoculated a total of 1,53,37,832 people so far, including 25,15,076 in Mumbai alone.





As many as 10,99,415 healthcare workers had received the first dose, while 6,09,790 had received their second dose, it was stated.





Similarly, 12,74,492 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 4,58,586 have taken the second dose.





In the 45 plus category, 1,06,71,093 people have got their first dose and 12,24,456 the second dose so far.





Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh cases and 895 fatalities that raised the tally of the infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179. The state currently has 6,72,434 active cases.