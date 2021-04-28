Wed, Apr 28, 2021

5 members of family killed in Mirzapur house collapse

Published: Apr 28,202101:45 PM by PTI

Five members of a family died here in their sleep after the roof of their house collapsed here early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened around 3 am in the Choti Gudri area.

Representative Image
Mirzapur:
The victims -- Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Saurabh (18), Subham (22); and daughter Sandhya (20) -- used to live in a rented accommodation, police said, adding it was an old building. 

Police said they were informed about the incident by a neighbour of the victim family after they heard a loud noise. 

Five bodies were recovered from the debris, they added. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

