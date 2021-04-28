5 members of family killed in Mirzapur house collapse

Mirzapur :

The victims -- Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Saurabh (18), Subham (22); and daughter Sandhya (20) -- used to live in a rented accommodation, police said, adding it was an old building.





Police said they were informed about the incident by a neighbour of the victim family after they heard a loud noise.





Five bodies were recovered from the debris, they added.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident.