Now, Delhi govt means LG, Centre notifies Amendment Act

A Union Home Ministry notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th day of April, 2021, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

Now Lieutenant Governor's opinion shall be obtained on all such matters as may be specified by him before any executive action on decisions of the Delhi's Council of Ministers.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 22 and on March 24 in the Rajya Sabha amid walkout by opposition parties.

The President, Ram Nath Kovind, had on March 28 given assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which defines Lieutenant Governor as "government" in Delhi.