Chandigarh to appreciate those who got Covid-19 jab

Chandigarh :

"Let's start a poster drive," UT Advisor Manoj Parida said.





He said posters, saying "All residents of this house have been vaccinated", would be posted outside the houses.





For this Parida asked the resident welfare associations to come forward and distribute posters and stickers and honours the families who got themselves vaccinated on priority.





With the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive set to begin from May 1, those aged between 18 and 45 will receive the jab.





A total of 185,248 vaccine doses were administrated till Tuesday. They included 51,669 above the age of 60 years who got the first dose, while 15,991 in the same age group who got the second dose.





As per government figures, the vaccination percentage of healthcare and frontline workers was 60.24 and 68.21, respectively.