PM assures all possible help to quake-hit Assam

New Delhi :

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state.





"Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," Modi tweeted.





Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal.