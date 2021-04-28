PM assures all possible help to quake-hit Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible help from the Centre to Assam after the state was hit by an earthquake.
New Delhi:
An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state.
"Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," Modi tweeted.
Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal.
