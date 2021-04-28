UP Dy CM hospitalised due to Covid

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences, nearly a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lucknow:
Sharma was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday late evening while his wife, who had also tested positive was hospitalized earlier.
Sharma informed about his hospitalization in a tweet.
"A few days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. After consultation with doctors, I was in home isolation. For better treatment, I have been hospitalized," he tweeted in Hindi.
PGI sources said on Wednesday that both Sharma and his wife were stable and under medical observation.
