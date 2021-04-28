Wed, Apr 28, 2021

UP Dy CM hospitalised due to Covid

Published: Apr 28,202110:40 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences, nearly a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (File Photo)
Lucknow:
Sharma was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday late evening while his wife, who had also tested positive was hospitalized earlier. 

Sharma informed about his hospitalization in a tweet. 

"A few days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. After consultation with doctors, I was in home isolation. For better treatment, I have been hospitalized," he tweeted in Hindi. 

PGI sources said on Wednesday that both Sharma and his wife were stable and under medical observation.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations